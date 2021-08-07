Credit Suisse Group Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 630

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

RTO opened at GBX 554.60 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.19. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 509.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

