Credit Suisse Group Trims Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 940,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.