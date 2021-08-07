Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.12 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00006446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $6.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,529.45 or 0.99769529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010537 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

