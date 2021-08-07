Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.95. 740,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 571,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$283.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

