Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.95. 740,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 571,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
Several research firms have recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.
The stock has a market cap of C$283.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94.
In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.
About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
