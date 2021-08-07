Critical Analysis: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Trade Desk and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 26.91% 25.57% 10.09% EverQuote -3.19% -17.69% -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Trade Desk and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74 EverQuote 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $79.52, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.83%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than The Trade Desk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Trade Desk and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $836.03 million 47.83 $242.32 million $0.46 182.70 EverQuote $346.93 million 1.97 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -58.54

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Trade Desk beats EverQuote on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.