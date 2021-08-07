Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $0.14 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $41.60 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00860859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.