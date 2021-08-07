CryptoFlow Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $556,551.10 and $3,698.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00129210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00155325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.72 or 0.99999839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.00811543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

