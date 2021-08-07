Crypton Market Cap Reaches $454,312.46 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $454,312.46 and $5,920.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00147175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,284,712 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

