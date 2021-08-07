CryptoPing Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $107.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00128598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00154991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,446.78 or 1.00035700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.00808995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.