CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $127.68. 59,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $143.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

