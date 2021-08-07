CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CSX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

CSX opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. CSX has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,966 shares of company stock worth $8,768,341. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

