CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,265. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42.

CTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

