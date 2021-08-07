Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

