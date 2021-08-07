Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,686 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 273,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAIN opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.