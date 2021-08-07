Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 333.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 851,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 970,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,736.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.