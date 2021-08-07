Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.85 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

