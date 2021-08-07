Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

