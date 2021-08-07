Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSE DNOW opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

