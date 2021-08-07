Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

