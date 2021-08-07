Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.69.

CURLF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

