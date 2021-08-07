CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,020,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

