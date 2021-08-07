Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cybin alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $411.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybin (CLXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.