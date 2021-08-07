Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,602. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Barclays raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.