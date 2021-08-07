CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

