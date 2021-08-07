D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 342,883 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

