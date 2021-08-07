D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NGVC opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.