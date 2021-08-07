D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of QCR worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 509.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QCR by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QCR by 218.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCRH stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $797.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

