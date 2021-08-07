D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 417.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,643 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

