D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.