D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.24% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

