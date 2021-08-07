D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,046,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

NYSE:WRK opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.