D Keith Oden Sells 21,344 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88.

On Wednesday, June 9th, D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48.

NYSE CPT opened at $147.87 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

