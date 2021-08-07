DAEX (DAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136,416.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. DAEX has a market cap of $4.07 million and $136,416.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00863797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040979 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.