Dale B. Wolf Sells 2,500 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $265.06 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

