Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

