DAOBet Price Hits $0.0344 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $7,086.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 188.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,337.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.01318335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00338808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00141393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.