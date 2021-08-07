Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.06

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 19274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

