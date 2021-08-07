Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 90,920 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $144,761.76.

DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

