Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Datadog by 17.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.