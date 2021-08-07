Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $63,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

