Datum (DAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,334.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a market cap of $2.05 million and $79,334.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00882934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00100437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

