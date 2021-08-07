DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 6,410 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $52,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.05.

Illumina stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

