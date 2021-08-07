DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 750,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

