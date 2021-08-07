DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.94% of MAG Silver worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

