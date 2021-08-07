DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 36,916 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.