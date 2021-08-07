DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $27.96 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8,760.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hanesbrands worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

