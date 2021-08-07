DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 277,879 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2,778.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,879 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.22% of Perrigo worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.96. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

