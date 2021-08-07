DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,592,801 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,592,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,000.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $13.39 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

