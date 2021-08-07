DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,592,801 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,592,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,000.
Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $13.39 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.68.
Janus International Group Profile
Featured Article: What is a death cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.