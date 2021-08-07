DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3,163.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

