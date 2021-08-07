Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

DVDCF stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

